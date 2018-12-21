Tale of a Prankster King

AFTER a long break, Delhi-based puppeteer Anurupa Roy brings a new play for children — Maharaja of Mastipur — to Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre. The hour-long play, written and directed by Roy, uses shadow puppetry, projections, masked puppeteers and music to tell a delightful tale of a young prince and his pet tiger. Ahead of its premiere on Monday, Roy says, “This time we have experimented a lot with shadows. We have used multiple screens for the shadow puppets. I love how actors with masks weave through the shadow screens while a few projections are used to change the landscape.”

Maharaja of Mastipur, meant for the audience of six-plus age group, will be staged as part of the annual Wintertime@Prithvi festival. The production is an initiative of Crossover Media, which has published several books in The Maharaja of Mastipur series. The play was developed after Crossover Media’s Neeru Nanda contacted Roy a year ago. In this theatrical adaptation, Ray and her team have strung together a few events from these books. The play in English, produced by Guppy Theatre, apart from the young Prince and his pet tiger Shera, also follows the antics of a very naughty Maharaja from Rajasthan and his Minister of Pranks, Pranky. The Maharaja plays pranks on everyone, much to the annoyance of his mother Rajmata.

For the play, Roy picked several action sequences and lines from the story books. “Many things in the play are visual instead of verbal. So, the story became a reference for the imagery,” says the director, who has put together the multimedia experience for the young audience.

In a number of her plays, such as About Ram, Almost Twelfth Night and Mahabharata, Roy has brought puppets and live actors together. Talking about this endeavour, the puppeteer-cum-puppet designer says, “Puppets are dead, actors are living. The puppet lives, if well played, only in the audiences’ head. I find it very interesting to mix something living and something dead, it’s a metaphor for life. Yet one has to be careful about the mix, one cannot overpower the other. My creative question always is how can one complement the other. When an actor looks into the eyes of a puppet, the puppet comes alive, becomes a presence, a character. Then magic happens.” The show Maharaja of Mastipur is at Prithvi Theatre, at 3 pm and 7 pm, on December 24. Tickets on bookmyshow