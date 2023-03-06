Understanding the benefits of collagen for the skin, and natural ways to improve its production

Naturally synthesised in the body, collagen is a protein that helps make the skin soft and supple. So, don’t be surprised to find skincare enthusiasts consuming collagen powders to increase its production. However, there is some not-so-good news. According to Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist, taking collagen powder will not help build more collagen in your body. “Collagen does not work if you are consuming it to build more collagen but it surely works if you are taking it as a protein powder,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Oral collagen is just a protein supplement and will not help in building more collagen in your body, you need different kinds of stimulation on the skin to happen,” she added.

Before diving deep, let’s first understand what collagen is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Chytra Dermatologist (Indian Skin & Hair Expert) (@dr.chytra)

What is collagen?

Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in the dermis of the skin. It has a rope-like structure that keeps the skin tight and retains the water firmly in the layers of the skin, making it supple, bouncy, and youthful.

Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant-Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund said, “The skin dermis comprises two proteins, elastin and collagen. Elastin is the cause of the elasticity of the skin and collagen gives tensile strength. With age, collagen starts depleting in the skin and hence the skin starts sagging, losing its firmness, and water retention; lines appear and the skin becomes loose, dehydrated, and aged”.

What are the benefits of collagen for skin?

Collagen is a key protein that helps maintain the skin’s structure and elasticity. Elucidating, Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant-Dermatology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, told indianexpress.com, “As we age, our body’s natural collagen production slows down, which can lead to wrinkles and other signs of aging. Using collagen-based skincare products or consuming collagen supplements may help to improve skin hydration, texture, and elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles”.

The skin dermis comprises two proteins, elastin and collagen. Elastin is the cause of the elasticity of the skin and collagen gives tensile strength. (Pic source: Pixabay) The skin dermis comprises two proteins, elastin and collagen. Elastin is the cause of the elasticity of the skin and collagen gives tensile strength. (Pic source: Pixabay)

She, however, added that while collagen supplements and skincare products may offer some benefits, “it’s important to remember that a healthy lifestyle is the foundation for maintaining youthful skin. Taking care of your body through a balanced diet, good skincare habits, and a healthy lifestyle can help support collagen production and keep your skin looking its best”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | The goodness of glycolic acid: Things to keep in mind when using this skincare ingredient

How to naturally improve collagen production?

There are various tips that can help you maintain an optimal level of collagen production naturally in your body. Dr Singh lists them as:

– A healthy balanced diet with a lot of colours (in fruits and vegetables) ensures a sufficient amount of trace elements or micronutrients. With proteins in every meal and a fiber-rich diet to digest the proteins into amino acids leading to better absorption, digestion and assimilation of protein is of paramount importance.

– A healthy lifestyle with regular exercise leads to a good oxygen supply to the skin cells, making them anti-age and improving collagen production

– Retinol (vitamin A), vitamin C, etc. are very important for the local production of collagen so don’t forget your green, yellow, orange, and red colours giving vitamin A, and sour & citrus foods for vitamin C.

– Limit or reduce smoking and alcohol consumption – it decreases collagen production

– Environmental factors like pollution, excessive UV rays, and sunlight exposure also decrease collagen synthesis

– Follow a sleep pattern as the body repairs and recovers during sleep, and following a circadian rhythm is very important

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!