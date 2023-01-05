Winter care: Khadira, Manjishtha, and Nimba can help soothe itchy skin

Itchy skin, usually caused by dryness, becomes extremely common in winter. According to Mayo Clinic, depending on the cause of itchiness, the skin may appear normal, red, rough, or bumpy. Repeated scratching can cause raised thick areas of skin that might bleed or even become infected. As such, it becomes important to keep the skin moist and avoid products that can dry the skin and cause itching. However, if chronic, it is advised to consult an expert to understand the cause and treat it accordingly.

As such, the itching can also be a result of an underlying issue. As per Healthline, there are many conditions that can cause itching and affect any part of the body. Per the website, a few common conditions that cause itching includes:

Dermatitis: An inflammation of the skin.

Eczema: A chronic skin disorder that includes itchy and scaly rashes.

Psoriasis: An autoimmune disease that causes skin discolouration and irritation, usually in the form of plaques.

Dermatographia: With dermatographia, pressure on the skin leads to elevated levels of histamine that cause a raised, red, and itchy rash.

Hives: These are itchy, raised, discoloured welts on the skin that are usually caused by an allergic reaction.

Ringworm: A fungal infection of the skin.

Shingles: An infection caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Allergies: An allergic reaction to something you ate or touched can also cause itching.

To help you treat itchy skin, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to share a few herbs that can provide relief.

Khadira

This Ayurvedic herb is a powerhouse of active phytochemicals such as tannins, catechu tannic acid, and catechins. It is effective in treating skin disorders such as psoriasis, which can cause itching.

Manjishtha

This herb is known for its anti tumour, astringent, and diuretic properties in Ayurveda. Considered one of the potent blood purifying herbs, manjishtha also helps in eliminating ama (toxins) from the body.

Nimba

It is known for its antiseptic, anti parasital property, soothing and astringent properties. It provides immediate relief from itching which occurs due to chickenpox and eczema.

Calling itchy skin “one of the most common challenges during winter as the skin becomes dehydrated”, Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Vedas Cure said, “Ayurveda suggests a number of home remedies that are effective in dealing with itchy skin. Coconut oil has extremely hydrating properties that prevent itching due to dry skin. Simultaneously, peppermint oil has a cooling property that provides relief. Aloe vera gel also helps you in relieving itching due to dryness, along with sunflower oil which is a natural moisturiser.”

