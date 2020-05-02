Simple changes in your hair care regime will make sure that your tresses continue to look their best. (Source: Getty) Simple changes in your hair care regime will make sure that your tresses continue to look their best. (Source: Getty)

We all know, straightening, colouring and other chemical treatments do a wonderful job of giving you a new look. But these chemical treatments may also cause tremendous harm to your hair if not handled well. The chemicals make your hair dry, coarse and fragile after a certain point. Therefore, chemically treated hair needs extra care, gentle handling and attention even at home to keep it manageable, beautiful and long-lasting.

“Awareness and discipline go a long way in protecting your hair from the damage caused by chemicals. Simple changes in your hair care regime will make sure that your tresses continue to look their best, even after chemical treatments,” suggests Sameer Hamdare, Streax Professional.

Take care of chemically treated hair at home:

There can be times when you are unable to make it to salons for your routine hair care. So, you must be aware of a simple regime that can be followed at home.

* First and foremost, use a shampoo and conditioner meant for chemically treated hair.

* Avoid washing your hair every day as that strips it of its natural oils.

* Use a deep conditioning mask for 5-10 minutes; it will be is extremely helpful.

* Cover up in the sun. The rays of the sun are not just bad for your skin, they harm your chemically treated hair too.

* Schedule regular haircuts or at least hair trims to get rid of the dull and dry ends that chemicals tend to cause when they strip away the moisture from the hair.

* Avoid using hot water to wash the hair, always opt for lukewarm to normal water to rinse the hair.

Try this hair mask at home during the lockdown

Yogurt+ cream+ egg

Do not use this pack more than once a week for oily hair. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Do not use this pack more than once a week for oily hair. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Yoghurt is excellent for cleaning your scalp and hair shafts, while providing moisturising benefits.

Steps: Mix the ingredients and apply to your scalp and hair. Leave on for under an hour and rinse. Use twice a week for dry hair, but for oily hair, keep it to once a week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd