Tahira Kashyap has a ‘bold’ take on the ripped jeans controversy

In India, a piece of garment made news earlier this week. This time again, it was the humble jeans that were accused of corroding ‘Indian culture’. At least that is what the newly sworn-in chief minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat believes. For he questioned the values of a woman, whom he saw wearing ripped jeans, contending that by wearing such an attire, they send out a “wrong message to the society and children”.

It naturally led to a feverish debate on social media, with many people calling him out for his “sexist” remarks. And now, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has joined the fight, albeit in her own style. She shared a post on Instagram that was reflective of her bold personality and sense of humour.

It appears to be a throwback picture, in which Tahira has donned a floral blue and white bikini, flaunting her shaved head. She appears to be standing next to a pool, wearing a pair of sunglasses.

“Atleast not wearing ripped jeans 🤐🤭 (sic),” she has captioned the post, cleverly alluding to the fact that women in the country are shamed for everything they choose to wear and not.

Not long ago, Tahira was braving a battle with cancer, and she had shared her recovery process on social media. The post could be from that time, for she has also written the words “bold”, “badass” and “bikini” on the image, which has Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating‘ playing in the background.

Nonetheless, we love that women continue to wear and flaunt whatever it is that they are comfortable in, notwithstanding the regressive remarks thrown their way.

