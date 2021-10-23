‘Protect yourself, value yourself’: Tahira Kashyap pens heartfelt note on breast cancer awareness

Tahira Kashyap recently penned a heartfelt note on breast cancer on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed in October every year.

A breast cancer survivor herself, Tahira wrote on Instagram, “Protect yourself, value yourself, nurture yourself.”

Tahira has always openly talked about her breast cancer journey. In her latest Instagram post, she suggested one should do “regular self-examinations”. “Younger age at times also doesn’t help. Do not become an ostrich if you feel something is wrong. The wrong only gets detected timely if you take action towards it,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

The 38-year-old added, “Action means letting the doctors examine you and to go through their protocol. YOU are very significant, worthy of adding a lot of value! Never forget this please.”

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She announced the news on Instagram in a long post. She wrote, “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.

“This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!