Tahira Kashyap is ‘lighter’, but ‘not on the weighing scale’; writer pens note on losing ‘self doubt’, ‘anxiety’, ‘fear’

Back in 2017, director and writer Tahira Kashyap wore a pista green ensemble for the first time. She wore it yet again, very recently — but there is a “whole lot of difference”, she pointed out in her latest Instagram post.

“Of course the outfit remains the same, crisp and pretty, but the wearer has transformed. I was many kilos heavier back then. Of course not physically. In fact, I must be 10 kgs lighter back then but a 100 kilos heavier in terms of self doubt, anxiety, timidity, fear, disbelief, along with being doubtful and jittery most of the time,” she wrote.

Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, wrote how, over the years, she has become “lighter”, but “of course not physically”.

“Clothes have a story or do they? I wore this outfit in 2017 for my first ever stint as a director of a ‘sweet’ short film Toffee. And I wore the same again now recently, in 2022 for a lit fest. What’s the difference? I see a whole lot of difference!” she said.

Pointing out that the 2017 picture reflected her insecurities, Tahira said that she is a lot more confident now. “See the awkward pose, conscious smile, stiff feet and tense hands in the 2017 picture. I have come a long way and I am sure still a longer way to go. But I am lighter, of course not on the weighing scale but in terms of acceptance, self-love, happiness, calmness and confidence. I am more joyful, capable of giving love and being loved too. It’s all a matter of life state. Body, shape, outfit doesn’t make a difference. All that matters is your life condition,” she expressed.

The mother of two has been vocal about her own battle with breast cancer, her career, and her growing self-belief.

