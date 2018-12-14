The People’s Hero

Written by Sahana Iyer

A chocolate hero, the boy-next-door, the comic actor and a heartthrob — this is how fans describe actor Swwapnil Joshi, the lead actor of the first Marathi film, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, to become a trilogy. MPM – 3 released recently.

He portrays the carefree Punekar called Gautam and says that the film became a hit due to its simple, honest storytelling. “The storytelling is very earthy. Many people relate to the central characters and everybody in their world has imagined a happy family like that. I think that is what clicks with the audience so much,” he says.

He is known for his prowess in comedy as well as for playing regular characters. “The Marathi audience is very evolved. Their exposure in theatre and literature is tremendous. If you see, two of the biggest hits of Marathi, Duniyadaari and Lai Bhaari, are masala films. Or one of my biggest hits, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, is a slice-of-life rom-com. I think the Marathi audience will lap up anything that has good content,”he says.

The 41-year-old actor has scores of stories to share of fans who literally live the movie, some on a daily basis. He narrates one incident when a priest was called for the shooting of a scene. The priest brought Joshi and co-star, Mukta Barve, gifts and insisted they touch his feet as a couple. “At first, we found it very funny and awkward. Eventually we realised that, in his head, as a fan, he genuinely believed that we’re married and live together. Which is an amazing thing to happen in 2018, where you have internet and social media. You heard of these fans only in the older times,” he says and laughs.

The actor, who was once a familiar face on national television, starting out as the lead in Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna and later acting in various comedy programmes, has been exclusive to Marathi cinema in recent years. “In a daily show, after a few years, you end up doing the same thing, whereas in cinema, every six months I get to be somebody else. So, it just pleases the actor in me a little more. I am undoubtedly a TV product though and I’m extremely proud of it,” he adds.

The last few years have witnessed a transformation in the entertainment industry with online channels and platforms producing and distributing content, making it easily accessible at one’s home. Joshi, who will make his debut on the new medium in 2019, says the newer platforms do have advantages. “Filmmakers have no strings attached to their creativity. They can tell stories and show visuals they want to. Another advantage that viewers do not have to adhere to the timelines of movie theatres and television channels,” he says.