Do you have body acne, scalp issues? This could be the reason

Here’s cosmetologist and dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta sharing some common issues and how to prevent them.

Take a look.

“It’s no secret working out has some major benefits beyond just improving your overall physique. Exercise can also help you sleep better, reduce stress, and boost your overall mood thanks to feel-good endorphins. Unfortunately, as great as all that is, there are some downsides to working out, specifically when it comes to your skin,” she remarked.

Body acne

We know that when sweat sits on the body for too long, it can attract bacteria and clog pores so if not properly rinsed off, can make someone more prone to breakouts and acne. The best way to fight acne before it starts is to shower immediately after exercising to cleanse the area.

Rashes/chafing

Chafing and rashes can result from friction and moisture build-up in certain folds or areas of your skin. When this happens, you might want to try using a strong over-the-counter antiperspirant to help prevent the excessive sweating that causes chafing and to dry off folds of your skin, including your inner thighs, buttocks, and under your breasts to avoid rashes.

Rosacea

Although rosacea is not caused by working out, exercise can dilate blood vessels, which can trigger or worsen rosacea for people who already suffer from inflammatory disorder. Keep a cool cloth when working out. This immediate cool-down will keep the face from overheating and flushing, which will keep both rosacea and melasma flare-ups at bay.

Dry skin and eczema

People who work out regularly often shower more frequently which strip away all the natural oil from the body. This can also exacerbate the issue of eczema. Solution? Moisturise! Slather on a fragrance-free moisturiser post-shower, look for ingredients like glycerine, eramides or hyaluronic acid.

Scalp issues

Increased exercise can lead to sweating on the scalp which, for some people, can exacerbate scalp irritation or itchiness. The more oily one’s scalp is, the more likely it is for the yeast to grow there, which could lead to seborrheic dermatitis. Anti-dandruff shampoo can oftentimes help with this.

