Watch: Swara Bhasker shares her ’emergency’ in-flight makeup routine

Every week, celebrities wow us with their airport fashion which includes the most extravagant outfits, and also looks that scream comfort and elegance. But, actor Swara Bhasker had something new to share this week — her “emergency inflight makeup routine”! Yes, you read that right.

Sharing a quick makeup tutorial on Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote: “You heard of the #airportlook but have you heard of #airplanemakeup?!? Here’s what happens when you get on a flight looking like a corpse but have to get off looking something like a human.”

“Sneak peek into my emergency #inflightmakeup routine!” she added.

In the video, Swara can be seen applying a colour corrector followed by foundation, as she shaped her brows, applied eyebrow pencil, eye shadow, and finally, the perfect eye liner — without smudging it! Needless to say, the actor’s makeup skills are envy-worthy as she nailed each step effortlessly and the end result was a flawless look.

If you are impressed by Swara’s on-point makeup skills and wondering if you, too, could apply makeup on a flight, we have got you covered. Remya Prajul, a makeup artist, shared some tips that can come in handy when you do not have time for elaborate makeup and still want to look fresh after a long flight.

“Wash your face and moisturise it properly before applying a BB cream or foundation, whichever is convenient. If you wish to sport a natural look, skip the compact,” she told indianexpress.com.

Next, she suggested applying an eyeliner “with an eyeliner pencil instead of a liquid one.” “For eye makeup, you can use nude lipstick as an eyeshadow, and finally apply lipstick on the lips,” she suggested.

