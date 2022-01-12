Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Date, history, significance and quotes

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformist of the 18th century. He was born in present-day Kolkata into an aristocratic Bengali family on January 12, 1863. This year marks his 159th birth anniversary. He was a prolific thinker, a great orator and a passionate patriot.

His teachings inspired a lot of young Indians and brought a spiritual awakening in the 19th century, and so, his birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day. He was one of India’s leading thinkers who rediscovered Indian philosophy through ancient Hindu scriptures, under the mentorship of mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramahansa, and brought it into mainstream Indian thought.

Swami Vivekananda represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893. In remembrance of Swami Vivekananda, here are some of his inspiring quotes.

“The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.”

“Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.”

“A man is not poor without a rupee but a man is really poor without a dream and ambition.”

“All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.”

“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”

“That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material”.

