scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Date, history, significance and quotes

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Quotes: He was one of India’s leading thinkers who rediscovered Indian philosophy through ancient Hindu scriptures, under the mentorship of mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 12, 2022 10:00:33 am
swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda quotes, swami vivekananda jayanti, swami vivekananda jayanti 2021, swami vivekananda thought, swami vivekananda wishes, swami vivekananda, happy swami vivekananda, happy swami vivekananda jayanti, swami vivekananda speech, swami vivekananda sms, swami vivekananda wishes, swami vivekananda jayanti wishes, swami vivekananda inspirational quotesSwami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022: The saint was born on January 12, 1863. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformist of the 18th century. He was born in present-day Kolkata into an aristocratic Bengali family on January 12, 1863. This year marks his 159th birth anniversary. He was a prolific thinker, a great orator and a passionate patriot.

His teachings inspired a lot of young Indians and brought a spiritual awakening in the 19th century, and so, his birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day. He was one of India’s leading thinkers who rediscovered Indian philosophy through ancient Hindu scriptures, under the mentorship of mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramahansa, and brought it into mainstream Indian thought.

Swami Vivekananda represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893. In remembrance of Swami Vivekananda, here are some of his inspiring quotes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.”

swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda death anniversary, swami vivekananda quotes, swami vivekananda thought, swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda speech, swami vivekananda sms, swami vivekananda wishes,swami vivekananda inspiratinal quotes Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Swami Vivekananda was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

“Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.”

ALSO READ |Recognising Gandhi the philosopher
swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda death anniversary, swami vivekananda quotes, swami vivekananda thought, swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda speech, swami vivekananda sms, swami vivekananda wishes,swami vivekananda inspiratinal quotes Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Swami Vivekananda was known as Narendra Nath Datta in his pre-monastic life. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

“A man is not poor without a rupee but a man is really poor without a dream and ambition.”

swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda death anniversary, swami vivekananda quotes, swami vivekananda thought, swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda speech, swami vivekananda sms, swami vivekananda wishes,swami vivekananda inspiratinal quotes Swami Vivekananda decided to educate the masses about ways to improve their economic condition. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

“All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.”

swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda death anniversary, swami vivekananda quotes, swami vivekananda thought, swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda speech, swami vivekananda sms, swami vivekananda wishes,swami vivekananda inspiratinal quotes Swami Vivekananda also tried to impart spiritual knowledge to the masses to strengthen their faith and moral sense. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”

swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda, swami vivekananda quotes, swami vivekananda jayanti, swami vivekananda jayanti 2019, swami vivekananda thought, swami vivekananda wishes, swami vivekananda, happy swami vivekananda, happy swami vivekananda jayanti, swami vivekananda speech, swami vivekananda sms, swami vivekananda wishes, swami vivekananda jayanti wishes, swami vivekananda inspiratinal quotes, indian express, indian express news Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Swami Vivekananda died on 4 July 1902 at the age of 39 in Belur Math. His birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

“That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Indian auction house explores NFT-based sales; check out the works here

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement