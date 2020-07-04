Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes, Famous Thoughts

Swami Vivekananda Quotes: Swami Vivekananda decided to educate the masses about ways to improve their economic condition. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express) Swami Vivekananda Quotes: Swami Vivekananda decided to educate the masses about ways to improve their economic condition. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Swami Vivekananda Quotes: July 4 marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, India’s respected spirituals leader. People who have followed his work and lectures, know of his progressive philosophy, made him a popular figure across globe.

Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was known as Narendra Nath Datta in his pre-monastic life. With a special interest in Western philosophy and history, Vivekananda was often assailed by doubts about the existence of God. It was during this time, that he met Sri Ramakrishna, who later became his guru.

* Neither seek nor avoid, take what comes.

* Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.

* Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.

* All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.

* The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.

* You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

* Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak.

To take his message to a wider audience, he attended the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. His iconic speech there that touched topics like universal acceptance, tolerance and religion, got him a standing ovation.

