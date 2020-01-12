Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Why is National Youth Day celebrated on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti?

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2020: On this day, the country’s youth is expected to rise to the values, principles and beliefs that the great monk lived by. (Source: Express Archives) Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2020: On this day, the country’s youth is expected to rise to the values, principles and beliefs that the great monk lived by. (Source: Express Archives)

Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary 2020, National Youth Day 2020: January 12 marks the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, who was a true luminary, credited with enlightening the western world about Hinduism. He was an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India. He pushed for national integration in colonial India, and his famous speech remains as the one that he gave in Chicago in 1893.

To honour his many contributions to the country, the government of India, in the year 1984, declared his birthday as National Youth Day, and the day has been celebrated since. On this day, the country’s youth is expected to rise to the values, principles and beliefs that the great monk lived by. As the government rightly said in 1984, “the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day.”

The main objective is to promote rational thinking among the youth, believed to be the future of the country. It expected of the youth to rise to the occasion, fight for the right and channel their inner energies, just like Swami Vivekananda would have. Numerous functions are organised in schools and colleges, where the young minds are. Speeches, music, recitation and essay-writing competitions, yogasanas, are held on this day. Students are encouraged to tap into their spirituality.

