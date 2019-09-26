Sustainable living: Five ways to use RO and AC water in your household

Greta Thunberg‘s address, calling out world leaders for their inaction towards climate crisis at the United Nations’ Climate Summit has sparked a much need conversation on the issue. While there are a lot of things that can be done, certain measures begin at home. The water crisis happens to be among the most glaring problems looming over us.

A small 200 square metre plot has the potential to harvest millions of litres of rainwater that goes down the drain every year.

* Toilets are the main source of water used in homes. Understanding the eco-usage of your toilet can mean minimising water wastage if you use the water coming out of your AC compressors. According to Conserve H20, a water providers’ consortium, each flush uses at least 1.6 litres of water. By introducing the dual flush system, we can save gallons of water every day.

* The wastewater from RO purifiers exceeds the amount of water that is actually purified by around three times. High TDS in the waste RO water makes it unsuitable for drinking or bathing. But by using this wastewater for watering plants, cleaning utensils, mopping the floor or doing laundry can help save over 100 litres in a day.

* When you fill boring or salted water in your coolers, it tends to damage the fans and motor as the layer of salt gets stuck in the machine. In the manuals, it’s recommoned to use purified water in the cooler for better life. However, if you save the waster water from RO and pour it in the cooler it will serve a dual purpose.

* Because the water from the air conditioning unit is fresh, you can use it for multiple purposes including cleaning. You can use the water to rinse off windows outdoors or to clean patio furniture.

* One form of using the AC unit water is through irrigation, by watering an outdoor garden or indoor plants. The water will be clean and clear as it will not contain chlorine and other additives that can harm your plants.