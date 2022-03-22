Five sustainable décor tips for your new home

If you’re a new home owner, the mammoth task of decorating your abode may feel slightly intimidating. The barrage of paint, upholstery and lighting options may seem overwhelming, not to mention the environmental impact that each of these products have.

As such, if you deeply care about your carbon footprint and the environment, and would want your home to reflect those ideals, you’ve come to the right place.

Read on to know more about some smart and sustainable décor options for your new abode, that’ll make you stand apart as the coolest home-owner in the block.

Energy saving lighting

Before deciding on a lighting theme for your home, consider choosing energy efficient products. The introduction of smart controls such as light dimmer switches and timers also save electricity. Timers are extremely efficient in the way they automatically turn lights off when not in use, while dimmers are handy to control ambient lighting.

Vintage furniture

Nothing is more environment-friendly than waste reduction, and ensuring that an old piece of furniture doesn’t end up in a landfill. Choose old or vintage furniture for your new home to give it a traditional vibe. Also, you can easily transform old pieces into contemporary ones with a few coats of paint and minor repairs. Visit your local furniture and thrift stores for great deals on old, wooden pieces that are available at throwaway prices, rather than investing in a product made out of plastic.

Sustainable materials

Whether you’re looking for a new rug, curtains, flower vases or wall hangings, consider opting for sustainable or natural materials such as jute, organic cotton, bamboo or cane. Not only will they make your home stand apart in terms of design, but will also ensure that your carbon footprint is kept to a minimum.

Timeless designs as opposed to trends

When you decorate your first home, consider choosing designs, themes and color palettes that will stand the test of time. For example, neutral colors, earthy tones and pastels are incredibly easy to work with, because these tones rarely clash with each other or with other décor pieces. While you’re opting for paint, choose ones that do not have toxins and are environmentally friendly.

Encourage your green thumb

One of the best ways to ensure that your home feels lively and rejuvenated is having the presence of greenery around. Plants are great décor additions as they introduce a breath of fresh air to your space at a quarter of a price. If you’re one of those who are intimidated by gardening, consider choosing plants that are low maintenance such as succulents, money plant or a bamboo tree.

