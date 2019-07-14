From sustainable furniture to bold decor: Popular choices for your home and office

Design is a big part of our lives – it affects the way we live, and the way we work. Sometimes the smallest things make the greatest impact, like the addition of a mirror, a painting, a lamp or even a plant. Maybe you want to soften your walls, brighten a room, or add some warmth to your living space.

Design is not conceived in a vacuum and as a result, global happenings shape and will continue to shape design trends, says Parushni Aggarwal Gupta, founder and creative director at Studio Creo.

Here are some of the biggest trends for your home and office that are popular this year.

Design that sustains

Sustainable furniture is key in a developing country like India where the demand for furniture is only going to increase. Sustainable furniture, however, doesn’t mean traditional and primitive furniture but high-quality and technologically advanced products using environmentally-conscious materials like jute, rice paper, among others.

Old is gold

In an ever-changing and fast-paced world, there is sometimes a need to go back to what you know best. To evoke a sense of nostalgia, the design industry has adapted to that need by bringing back designs that were once considered dated. Fabrics such as velvet that were long-termed as old-fashioned are gaining newfound popularity.

Informal workspaces

Workplaces are becoming more informal. Employers want spaces that are more cohesive and fluid, yet there should be enough privacy for people to be able to work freely. This is where acoustic rooms come into play. They create an acoustically-protected haven inside an open-plan office or collective environment, for meetings and other situations requiring particular privacy and focus.

A brighter world

During times of complexity, people are looking to surround themselves with bright and striking colour tones. Living Coral was chosen as the Pantone’s Colour of the Year in 2019. We can expect such in-the-face colours to continue to dominate in 2019 in a race to become the new ‘millennial pink’. As the volume continues to turn up in the world around us, bold home décor choices are the way forward. Don’t be afraid to experiment in 2019. Who knows, maybe your creation will spark a new trend.

It’s all coming together

We are seeing a distinct move away from furniture sets that share the same colour tone. Matching furniture is becoming a thing of the past as homeowners look to make their living room all about them.