Sushmita Sen’s vacation pictures from the Maldives will make you want to visit the island nation

There is no denying the fact that travel is one of the best ways to rejuvenate, recuperate, and spend quality time with friends and family. So, if you have been thinking of jetting off with your loved one, but cannot zero in on a destination — take a cue from Sushmita Sen, who recently vacationed in the Maldives.

The former Miss Universe shared some gorgeous moments from the island nation, that she visited with her daughters, that are sure to make you pack your bags!

Also Read | | Alaya F’s guide to acing beach vacation style this summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

In a video shared, the actor was seen enjoying herself in an infinity pool as she captioned it: “I want you to know…you’re the love of my life. #happyvibes #peace #stillness #lookingforward 😍🎶❤️ #yourstruly. I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

In another post, in which she gave an “eagles view” of her water villa, Sushmita was seen relaxing by the pool pool in a black monokini. “#bliss #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview 😉😄💋I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The actor had also shared a close-up picture wearing a hat and rose tinted glasses, setting massive travel fashion goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

Her elder daughter, Renee Sen, also took to Instagram to share a video of the deep blue sea in which she could also be heard humming a song in the background.

Also Read | | Feeling lazy on a vacation? Try doing these simple exercises

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

She even shared a mirror selfie wearing a black monokini, that she captioned: “esprit d’aventure “(spirit of adventure).

The turquoise water, and the pleasant and serene ambience is sure to tempt your inner traveller to go on a long vacation. So, have you packed your bags yet?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!