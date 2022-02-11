SupportIsEverything: Adidas’ new campaign for ‘sports bra in all shapes and sizes’ goes viral

Adidas is winning the internet with one of its recent campaigns that supports women. The sports design company made the announcement in a NSFW tweet that read, “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

It also used the hashtag #SupportIsEverything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Women (@adidaswomen)

The accompanying picture was that of 25 pairs of breasts of different shapes, colours, skin conditions, and sizes, symbolising different age groups and ethnicities as well.

According to a Quartz report, the bra range has been designed with ‘breast health’ and ‘biomechanics experts’ from the University of Portsmouth. They have taken into account factors such as shape of breasts and a person’s activity level, among other things.

It is said to have been created by an all-female team of designers, testers, and experts.

Adidas said in a statement that about 90 per cent of women wear the wrong kind of sports bra. It is a known fact that an ill-fitted bra can potentially lead to pain in the breast area, breast tissue damage, etc. “We’re here to change that with a simple sports bra fit guide to help find your perfect fit,” the company said on its website.

In an accompanying video, it explained the things to look for to find the correct sports bra size.

1. See if the band — which is responsible for most of the support from your bra — fits. It should be “snug”, but not “tight”.

2. Check the straps. They should “sit comfortably on your shoulder without slipping or digging in”.

3. Then check for the cups, if they fit well. There should not be any “overflow or gaping”.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez opens up about dealing with unrealistic expectations of beauty, importance of therapy and more

The website mentioned that the new Adidas sports bras come in “light, medium and high support”, and range in “designs made for different levels of impact across activities in studio, training and running”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Women (@adidaswomen)

Per the Quartz report, Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, the lead University of Portsmouth researcher on the project, said, “Unknown to many, athletes may require the same amount of breast support during power walking as they do during sprinting, and a lack of support has the potential to cause irreversible damage.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!