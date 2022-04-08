Popping these three supplements can cause acne; know more here

Acne is one of the most common skin issues faced by both men and women. It is a condition that occurs when hair follicles plug in with oil and dead skin cells. From stress and hormonal imbalance to erratic diet and lifestyle habits — it can happen due to a lot of reasons.

However, there are also certain items such as foods and supplements that can trigger acne. Dietary supplements, the consumption of which grew exponentially during the pandemic, can also be the reason behind your acne, shared dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich.

“Popping too many supplements? Don’t do that! Supplements can cause acne,” she wrote. Take a look.

Biotin

Biotin is one of the most popular supplements these days, most commonly consumed to stop hair fall and strengthen hair. While it surely helps with hair, its “indefinite and unmonitored consumption can affect your body’s absorption of vitamin B5,” she shared. Explaining further, she added, “Since B5 helps to regulate your skin barrier and decrease oil production, less B5 can lead to acne flares.”

Vitamin B12

According to the expert, consumption of vitamin B12 can alter the skin microbiome leading to inflammatory acne in “some people”. It happens especially due to higher doses like injectable vitamin B12, she shared.

Whey protein

Whey protein is one of the most common culprits when it comes to acne flares, the dermatologist said. “Being a byproduct of milk, whey protein contains bovine insulin-like growth factor (IGF1) which increases sebum and androgen production leading to breakouts, especially in women suffering from hormonal acne.”

However, she added that “acne flare-ups with these supplements are mostly seen in acne-prone skin and not otherwise”. “Even among individuals with acne-prone skin, not every skin will react in a similar fashion. However, these are the most common associations seen through various medical studies,” she concluded.

