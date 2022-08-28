Supertech Twin Tower demolition: Animal NGOs rescue stray animals ahead of explosion

In view of the demolition of Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers wherein 3,500 kgs of explosives will be used to bring down the buildings today, several animal shelters and NGOs are on a mission to rescue strays that may have built their temporary home in the abandoned towers.

Joining hands to rescue stray dogs from the location’s radius that will be impacted by the demolition are House of Stray Animals and Happy Tails Foundation Noida. They will further be accommodating these animals until it is safe to let them out in the area.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Riya Thakur, the founder of Happy Tails Foundation Noida, said, “We’ve been on this rescue mission for the last five days. So far we’ve rescued around 28 dogs and have also scanned inside the premises, with special permission, to ensure no animals are left behind.”

She added that since strays are at times hard to trace, their “ambulance is standing outside the building in case of any casualty.”

Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of House of Stray Animals has been at the site with his rescue team since 5 am. “This demolition will be a troublesome one for humans and animals alike. Humans can run away and relocate, but voiceless animals don’t get to know when a life-threatening incident is about to happen. We began working on this mission since August 8, wherein conducted a full survey on the number of community animals in the area. As of now, we have rescued around 38 dogs and have ensured none gets left behind,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Stray Animals’ Animal Dispensary (@houseofstray)

He further stated, “Villagers living 200 metres away from the premises generally pet cows and buffaloes. Although they keep them around at night, during the day they let these animals out in the open. So we’ve also made sure to create awareness by getting them into the practice of not letting these animals roam around on the roads until the aftermath of this demolition settles down. We’ve even rescued the caged chickens from the meat shop nearby.”

Mohapatra believes this mission will turn out to be a successful one due to the “combined efforts” of not just those involved in animal welfare, but also due to the support received from the Noida police and authorities.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!