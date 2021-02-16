Do you need to wear sunscreen indoors? A dermatologist answers

Make sure to apply sunscreen even when you are at home. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most of us apply sunscreen right before we are stepping out of the house. But, did you know that you must apply sunscreen at home, too?

Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram to share how crucial it is to apply sunscreen even when we are indoors.

Dr Sarin informs that sunscreens help combat sunburns — caused by UVB rays — on a day you are visiting the beach. However, “don’t forget the UVA rays which contribute to skin ageing and skin cancer — that can reach you even when you are indoors,” she adds.

Explaining, she says, this is because UVA rays have a longer wavelength as compared to UVB rays. “These rays are responsible for seeping deep into your skin and breaking down collagen, the main cause for wrinkles. It can even get through windows and clouds,” she says.

But it is not only the UV rays, the skin is also prone to damage caused by blue light which is emitted by electronic devices. Since most of us spend hours in front of laptops and mobile screens, it is essential one applies sunscreen at home as well. “While this kind of light may not cause sunburns, it does cause skin damage,” she elaborates.

“The light coming from electronic devices, as well as LED smartphone flashes after you take a photo, increases oxidation in the skin, which can damage the cells,” explains Dr Sarin.

In order to not let this happen, the dermatologist suggests doing two primary things: “Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen when you are indoors and use an anti-oxidant serum to prevent oxidation.”

