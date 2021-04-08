How often should you apply sunscreen even when you are at home?

If there is one skincare advice you must religiously follow — it would be applying sunscreen. It’s not us, even dermatologists say so. This is because sunscreen not only protects from the harsh UVA/B rays but also ensures the efficacy of the other skincare ingredients you may use since sun rays can oxidise and reduce the same.

But, one must ensure that applying sunscreen is not only the last step as part of your routine but also that it is applied generously even when you are at home. Which brings us to the question — how often should it be re-applied?

Dermatologist Dr Jushya Sarin recenetly explained the same in an Instagram post.

She said that the general perception is to apply sunscreen every two hours after you have applied the first layer when you out are in the sun.

But why do we need to reapply?

She added that the sun does not decompose the efficacy of the sunscreen but it is our own sweat and oil that breaks down the components of the same. “Oil secretion is a continuous process and your sweat glands are functional even when you are not sweating profusely,” she adds.

In order to be efficacious, sunscreen needs to form a layer on the skin. “So even if you don’t venture outside, most of us are still exposed to the sun’s rays through windows, light reflected on roofs, floors, walls and even furniture — even on overcast days.”

Thus, when the oil glands disrupt your sunscreen, you do not want to leave it unprotected from the light that is seeping in, that is why she said, “the right thing to do is apply sunscreen after every 2-3 hours after the first application. To maintain the protective effect of the sunscreen, reapplication is necessary.”

