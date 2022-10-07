Look out for these signs to find out if you are allergic to sunscreen

Regular application of sunscreen is absolutely essential to protect the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays that not just hasten the process of ageing but also put you at risk of skin cancer. However, for many, applying sunscreen can be a nightmare as it may lead to blisters, rashes, and redness, among other skin concerns.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, too, chances are that you are allergic to sunscreen. “Sunscreen allergies are quite common, but how do you find out if you are allergic?” dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta wrote, sharing what you should be looking out for upon applying sunscreen. Take a look.

Here are some common symptoms of sunscreen allergy:

*Hives

*Puss-filled blisters

*Redness

*Itchiness

How can you prevent a sunscreen allergy?

To prevent your skin from experiencing these harsh symptoms of a sunscreen allergy, here are some tips suggested by the dermatologist.

*Do a patch test on your arm for at least 8 hours to see how the sunscreen feels on the skin.

*Opt for fragrance and dye-free sunscreens. Avoid PABA and benzophenone-2 and 3.

*Use only mineral sunscreen.

*Consult your doctor to pick the perfect sunscreen based on your skin type and allergies.

Dr Gupta advised against using DIY sunscreens as “they can cause further irritation and skin complications and provide minimum protection from the sun”.

