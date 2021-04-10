Sunny Leone receives special gift from Daniel Weber on wedding anniversary; watch

April 10, 2021 12:11:40 pm
Sunny Leone, who celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with Daniel Weber recently, received a special gift from her husband.
The 39-year-old celebrity shared a video on social media to show the gift–a beautiful diamond necklace. Sunny wore the sparkling necklace in the video.
“Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream! 10yrs of marriage and 13 years of spending our lives together! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!” the Jism 2 actor wrote.
Earlier Sunny also posted an adorable note, wishing her husband on their anniversary. “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!! she wrote.
Meanwhile, Weber thanked his wife for being the “voice of reason”. “10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our fu**ing Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time) I love you !” he wrote.
What do you think of the gift?
