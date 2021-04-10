Sunny Leone receives special gift from Daniel Weber on wedding anniversary; watch

Sunny Leone, who celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with Daniel Weber recently, received a special gift from her husband.

The 39-year-old celebrity shared a video on social media to show the gift–a beautiful diamond necklace. Sunny wore the sparkling necklace in the video.

“Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream! 10yrs of marriage and 13 years of spending our lives together! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!” the Jism 2 actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Also Read | Prefer simple pieces to big brands when it comes to personal fashion: Sunny Leone

Earlier Sunny also posted an adorable note, wishing her husband on their anniversary. “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!! she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Meanwhile, Weber thanked his wife for being the “voice of reason”. “10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our fu**ing Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time) I love you !” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99)

What do you think of the gift?