‘Working out and maintaining a great body structure can add miles to your look, style quotient’: Suniel Shetty

Be it his acting chops, his style evolution, or his dedication to fitness — Suniel Shetty has often impressed us with various facets of his professional and personal journey. Now, the Dhadkan star is all set to revolutionise the world of men’s jewellery as he dons the entrepreneur’s hat with his latest venture. Talking about the same, the actor says the brand was born out of his love for jewellery, which he is often seen sporting, when he could not find something appropriate to team with his outfit while getting dressed for an occasion.

In an exclusive email interview with indianexpress.com, Suniel Shetty talks about his plans, what makes his designs different, his new role, and what’s in store in the new year. Read the edited excerpts below:

Tell us about your latest venture. What inspired you to launch a jewellery brand for men?

It all began with a situation when I was getting dressed for an occasion and couldn’t find the appropriate jewellery to go with my attire. This made me consider how few jewellery brands cater specifically to men. This led to the inception of MetaMan.

How would you describe the designs, what do they entail and how exactly do the designs “celebrate culture with style and sophistication”?

These designs have taken inspiration from centuries ago, and have been reworked with a twist of modernity. They celebrate the heritage and culture of India, and every product has a story to tell that will transcend through the brand.

In today’s time, when the lines of fashion have blurred, how do you intend to make designs that are exclusively for ‘men’? How do you define such designs?

Men have always worn jewellery for millennia, right from the maharajas and the royals even today. We just make sure that our designs look masculine and trendy.

What is the design philosophy that you have stuck to, when creating the accessories?

We add aesthetics to the items by giving them a modern touch through colour, design, or detail. Our products are highly edgy and millennial.

How do you envision your role as an entrepreneur? Are you scared, excited, jittery…?

I’d like to build an ecosystem of value-added businesses and foray my investments into innovative products. With the world evolving, I like to evolve my business portfolio and keep up with the trends. In my capacity as an entrepreneur, I strive to provide value to businesses that are unique; render support in any way I can, and be an active role model to the upcoming generation teaching them how to balance work and life at the same

Are you, personally, also fond of accessories? Which are your go-to ones?

I’ve always adored accessories. Needed a piece or two to wear to keep some metal on my body. Nonetheless, accessories play a huge role in one’s look and style today. My current go-to product is the Nautical Pendant from the brand; I love how this pendant can enhance any look — casual or ethnic. You’ll also see me wearing quirky rings.

In a similar vein, you are admired for your charming sense of style. How would you describe it?

I just like to keep it subtle and comfortable, working out and maintaining a great body structure can add miles to your look and style quotient. I just follow this routine.

Would you say your style has evolved over the years? If yes, in what ways?

Yes absolutely, I love wearing comfortable clothes! I’m leveling up with the sneaker game currently, loving my loose fits and cargos. The bottom line, comfortable and breathable clothing will be something I’ll always be inclined towards.

You are quite active on social media; how do you manage the pressure that comes with the medium, which has taken a toll on many?

As long as you know what you’re here for and your purpose, nothing can distract you. Laser-like focus on work and building an eco-system has been the driving force ever since, light-hearted jokes or social media pressure are just the perks of your work. Could be a boon or a bane on how one takes it. I’ll just let my work speak for itself.

What is keeping you busy at the moment?

My upcoming movies, startups, and business investments for now! As I’ve said, this is just the start.

