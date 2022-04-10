Sunday Zodiac: Which signs are the most and least compatible with Aries?

Not everyone gets along with everyone — while some end up hitting it off in the first meet, others fail to develop an understanding. Did you know that, like many other things, your zodiac sign plays a crucial role in defining your compatibility with others?

As such, if you have Aries as your sign — born between March 20 and April 20 — here are the signs that are most and least compatible with you, according to Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

Capricorns and Aries share a similar nature. They both respect each other’s efforts and they both stay in their own world. They both have a similar thought process as well.

Scorpio

Scorpio and Aries both share a good understanding of each other. They both are good at reading people’s minds which makes them highly compatible.

Taurus

Taurus and Aries both have the nature to judge people on the basis of their behaviour around everyone. This makes them compatible as they both could sit and judge the world and would listen to each other’s verdict.

Pisces

Pisces and Aries understand each other’s emotions in a better way than anyone else which makes them highly compatible with each other.

Virgo

Virgo and Aries both have the same level of intelligence which binds them well together.

Aries

An Aries could support another Aries very well which makes them compatible with each other.

Cancer

Cancer could be compatible with an Aries as they would follow what an Aries says and on the other hand, they would even calm an Aries down.

Leo

Leo and Aries both have the dedication to achieve their goals and they could even help each other to meet their goals.

Libra

A self-centred libra would not show much care. Aries, on the other hand, could take the initiatives to keep Libra happy. Which is not a feasible bond.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius may choose to be with an Aries only if they are given respect with no attempts to dominate them.

Gemini

Gemini’s duplicitous nature may irritate Aries which would lead to problems.

Aquarius

Aquarius could hardly be considered a compatible sign with Aries. Aquarius does not care or respect anyone’s initiative and this could hurt Aries. Also, if Aries would show their anger, both the signs would end up fighting.

