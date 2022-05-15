Sunday Zodiac: Which colour is lucky for you?

Each zodiac sign has a personality of its own. Colours play an important role in influencing moods and nature, and some are considered to be lucky and auspicious for a particular sign. Fancy, isn’t it?

Bengaluru-based astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji lists the colours for all zodiacs including the reasons as to why they are lucky. So scroll down to read which one is yours.

Aries

The lucky colour for you is red because you are ruled by Mars and are a fire sign. This colour is a symbol of mobility, energy and purity, something all Aries need as boosters.



Taurus

This stubborn zodiac sign, which is ruled by Venus, needs a lot of green in life as it is earthy and pacifies Taurus.

Gemini

The dual nature of a Gemini needs a lot of positivity. So for them, yellow and a bit of green would be the best. These are cheerful colours as they are bright and refreshing.

Cancer

This zodiac sign is nurturing, soft and hues of white, silver, cream and grey are what they need as they influence the feminine side in them.

Leo

This sign is known as the cardiac system of zodiac signs. They must opt for either gold, regal purple or burnt orange as these are the colours that bring positivity.

Virgo

This zodiac sign has the dual nature of earth and with their ruling planet being Mercury, the auspicious colours for them are blue, green and hues of white and yellow.

Libra

Librans are ruled by Venus and the lucky colour for them would be blue or sea green which adds to the airiness of their personality.

Scorpio

Your zodiac sign is ruled by Mars and the colours that are auspicious for you are earthy brown colours and sometimes white. A little bit of orange is also said to be beneficial for your zodiac sign.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign should opt for orange and dark yellow as their ruling planet is Jupiter. Apart from this, they could also invest in green.

Also read | Sunday Zodiac: Some negative traits each sign needs to work on

Capricorn

This zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn and it is an earthy sign. The khaki hues and a bit of purple will always be lucky for them. If they want, they can buy some black, too, as these colours accentuate their personality.



Aquarius

Aquarius is ruled by Saturn and this zodiac sign’s powers will get a boost if they deal with light blue and hues of purple. Bright colours including white are also good for them.

Pisces

The last zodiac sign on the wheel is ruled by Jupiter and hues of yellow and orange are lucky for them. They can also invest in pink.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!