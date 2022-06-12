Sunday Zodiac: What does your sign say about your investment style?

People choose to save money in different ways and how they do so depends on a lot of factors, one of which is their zodiac sign. Yes, believe it or not, the sign you are born under influences the way you deal with your money.

According to celebrated astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, all zodiac signs have different traits and when it comes to the way they save their money, it speaks of how they generally operate in life. Read on to find out more.

Aries

You are into the stock market and work using your analytical skills. You trust your instincts, and the best thing is that you are able to get your hands on better investment options that give good returns.

Taurus

You have the tendency of over-analysing your investments at times, which may or may not be in your favour. You should invest in real estate instead.

Gemini

You are a curious cat, but lose focus quickly. Instead of relying on one source of income, you must try investing in mutual funds with expert advice.

Cancer

You are a time-saver and prefer stocking up for the future. You must trust your gut feeling when it comes to investments and keep your emotions at bay. It is okay to take small risks.

Leo

You are ambitious, competitive and a big dreamer. You must channel all of that into investing in gold.

Virgo

You are good at researching and analysing what works in your favour. You could invest in equity and enjoy the profits later.

Libra

Seek financial advice as you can be free-handed when it comes to your interests. Investing in high-return mutual funds and emergency funds are the best way to go for you.

Scorpio

Planning is your forte and so is your heightened intuition. This works well for you when it comes to the mutual market and even trading market for that matter. You could also look towards gold and real estate.

Sagittarius

You can end up in a soup if you invest in the stock market without consulting the right people. To keep yourself safe, you could get into real estate or gold investment.

Capricorn

Invest in different things because you are good at it. You are disciplined and focused, which is good for you when it comes to financial situations. To satiate your thirst for something more, buy gold.

Aquarius

You are generous, but you must not act stupid because you have the tendency to dig into your own savings and investments to help others. Get into the equity market and keep those savings away.

Pisces

It is easy to con you into investing in some false scheme. You have to be alert. Don’t just go by what others are telling you. Organise your investments and speak with a Chartered Accountant.

