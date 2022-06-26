scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Sunday Zodiac: These signs are likely to be shopaholics

Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji tells us about zodiacs who love to shop and just can’t control themselves

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 9:10:30 am
Check how your zodiac sign influences your traits (Source: Pixabay)

Some people are good at saving money and are borderline stingy, too. But, there are some others who are so crazy about shopping that they live like a pauper by the end of each month.

Zodiac signs play an important role in deciding the traits of a person. Popular astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji tells us about the signs that are most likely to shop till they drop, and just cannot control themselves, come what may.

Pisces

This zodiac sign is the worst! The moment they get their salary, the first thing they want to do is to shop — either in a mall or online. They need retail therapy every week and they use it as an escape from reality. They end up buying things which are out of their budget and then struggle to pay their credit card bills.

Gemini

Gemini, too, has a major problem when it comes to shopping. But, what they invest in are courses, programmes and classes of different things. They do, however, end up missing many because there is an overlap, and after a class they realise they never should have enrolled in the first place!

Leo

Leo loves fashion and enjoys being the centre of attention. Their love for staying up-to-date with the latest trends makes them spend all their salary and at times, they end up shelling out way too much to buy high-end products. They enter and shop in any store, regardless of how expensive it is.

Taurus

They are not big shopaholics as such, but they do love luxury. They end up spending money on expensive products, which they might require probably once in a month.

