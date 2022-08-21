Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety

While we all may deal with occasional bouts of anxiety, people belonging to certain zodiac signs are more prone to suffer from anxiety. Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor, listed zodiac signs that are likely to suffer from anxiety.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Cancer
People belonging to the Cancer sign are emotional by nature and are unable to handle things maturely. They tend to get lost in the thoughts of suffering and destruction. Also, they are likely to go into depression if things do not go as per their plans. This combination of overthinking and depression can often lead to anxiety in Cancer people.
Virgo
Virgo people are hyper by nature and may get angry and violent if things do not go their way. This affects their mental health which can lead to anxiety. Later, the anxiety can become severe as well.
Subscriber Only Stories
Scorpio
Scorpions are oversensitive as well as emotional when it comes to people and things that are related to them. Any kind of disturbance in their life especially, love life could push them into depression which may later lead to anxiety. Scorpion is the only zodiac sign who has the highest chance of getting into depression and suffering from anxiety.
Aquarius
Aquarius may pretend that they are good manipulators and good at playing mind games but, in reality, they are not. They get influenced by other people and may feel trapped later. This feeling of being trapped makes them suffer from anxiety. They are likely to be under medication on a regular basis.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Yet to establish caste angle: Rajasthan child rights panel member on Jalore Dalit boy’s death
Indo-Pak drama: India vs Pakistan in last five Asia Cups
Ligue 1: 10-man Marseille edge past Nantes 2-1
Delhi News Live Updates: CBI prepares more summons in excise policy probe, EOW likely to close enquiry
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: 10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case, Govt tells HC
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ
Serie A: Romelu Lukaku stars in Inter Milan’s 3-0 win over Spezia
Kumud Mishra on ‘that’ caste sequence from Article 15: ‘No one is more racist than us…’| Scene Stealer
India weather live updates: Landslides, flash flood kill 22 in Himachal Pradesh; Two Odisha districts put on alert amid flood possibility
While You Were Asleep: Warner returns to BBL after 9 years, Usyk beats Joshua to retain heavyweight titles, Real Madrid breeze past Celta Vigo
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi releases postal stamp on freedom fighter Ondiveeran
Haryana man kills self over ‘delay’ in visa for Canada