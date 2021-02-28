Sunday zodiac: Here’s what your stars say today

After yet another hectic week, are you looking to spend some quality time with your family on Sunday? We have the perfect guidance coming your way from certified tarot reader and life coach Anantikaa R Vig. Start your Sunday on a good note and find the courage to tide over all of your issues, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

You are going to receive some unexpected good news today. It may be related to your career or personal life, but it will result in financial gain and stability for you. You are going to be in a positive joyful mood and will make everyone around you feel the same. Balance is the major theme for today so focus on balancing your emotions and energies. You can look for a new career opportunity as this is a good time for the same.

Taurus

Today is the time to get all the attention from people around you as today your inherited skills will be highlighted and people might get jealous. Stay grounded. When you find time, try to ponder about the past, present and you may find solutions to several of your problems. It’s time to express your love for your partner.

Gemini

You are at your creative best so interpret and make the most of your imagination. It will bring luck and success in your career. Today, let your mind rule over your heart completely. Be more logical today. Channelise your energy just a bit to unleash success and opportunities. You can think of investing today. Let go off overthinking and the fear of loss.

Cancer

Your intuition is strong during this period of time and will be giving you good guidance in whatever you do or plan! You can even take risks easily and have faith. Luck is in your favour today. You may experience a lot of emotions today. Old friends and acquaintances may re-emerge bringing positive vibes for you today and re-energise your energies.

Leo

You don’t have to get possessive about material things. Do not hold things or emotions. Just let go of the negative or demoralising emotions. Go with the flow. Have patience as you need to be firm about things until you have the answers. You may also think of relocating. Express your emotions and you would find a solution.

Virgo

You are on the right track – positive and calm. Don’t lose this aspect of your character which keeps you tension-free in the toughest of situations and also helps in having patience. Good luck is with you as you may crack a deal because of your proactive nature. Someone needs your encouragement so look around and be the mentor. A happy time with near and dear ones is indicated.

Libra

Today is the day to relax and have mindful communication with your loved ones. It is advised that you should follow those methods in your professional life which have proved to be helpful and beneficial in the past. Don’t try any new, experimental things today. Also, if you are trying to get a new job or a project, stick to conventional methods and present your ideas strongly and success will surely be yours.

Make sure you spend time with your family this Sunday. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty) Make sure you spend time with your family this Sunday. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty)

Scorpio

You are going to pay a lot of attention to details in your personal and professional life. You are likely to be involved in planning of a project down to the very detail. You are feeling diligent and this will be reflected in your professional life. Have lots of water and practise deep breathing or go for a walk.

Sagittarius

Enjoy your social life now as its time to take a break and also look for some good connection opportunity as well. Follow your intuition as it’s going to help you a lot. Don’t drink too much.

Capricorn

Listening to your heart, your intuition, may help you find a way out whenever in confusion. In your free time, make a list of goals based on your priority. Your ambitions have increased in number and so has your desire to fulfill them.

Aquarius

News about financial gain may make you and your family cheerful. There is a sense that things are positively turning around and are going in your favour. New opportunities will sprout from your associations which will prove beneficial in the long run so plan a socialising evening or get-together. Some of you may get pregnancy news.

Pisces

Everything happens for a reason. Stay positive and enjoy all the good things that are coming your way. The way of your communication will improve and you may even meet someone who will transform your life financially or spiritually. Today, you will get a better insight into your own character, which will help you lead a better and balanced life. You should use this opportunity to understand yourself as it can help you resolve a number of your current conflicts and issues that you might be facing.

