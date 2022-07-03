Sunday Zodiac: How will the second part of the year pan out for each sign?

Six months have already passed in 2022. And the next six months are upon us. How will our love life, career, and health turn out to be? Here’s what the second half of the year holds for each zodiac sign, according to celebrated astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries

Your love life may be a bit under the weather in between, but things will be fine if you operate with a cool temper. Don’t take your partner for granted. In terms of your career, try to be a bit diplomatic otherwise an opinion made by you may backfire. Your health will be fine. But be regular with your workout and eat more vegetables.

Taurus

Your love life will take slightly more time to heal if you had a breakup at the beginning of the year. If you are single, go on dates and stop being so lazy. Your career is going great. There may be a bit of a struggle after a month or two, if not already, but you will shine through by the end. You need to go on a few travel trips to de-stress for your mental health.

Gemini

Your dual nature will rock the boat if not now, sometime soon. Your partner may blame you for it and unfortunately you will not have anything to defend yourself. Your career will be fine, nothing to worry about there. Just be sharp. Take care of your health and walk carefully because if you trip and get hurt, it will take some time to heal.

Cancer

Keep calm if things change in your life. You may fall in love, have a breakup, get married or have a child. The slew of emotions will take a toll on you which is why you need to gather yourself and put a reign on your emotions. Practical decisions will be very important. Your career may also be affected due to your emotional issues and the same can translate into your health. So take care.

Leo

Your love life may see some variance, but it will be that of maturity kicking in. In case you are single, you may meet the love of your life. Your career will be sound, too, as long as you do not get into dirty politics. If you do, it will ruin your reputation. Health may be a bit jittery towards the end of the year.

Virgo

You have missed a bus but that does not mean that you give up. Your love life may pick up again towards the end of the year. Until then, heal. If you are married, take time out for your spouse. Take some holidays from work and go on a trip with your partner for the sake of your relationship.

Libra

Love life is fine. But your diplomatic behaviour might yank their chain. Career is good, keep it steady. Don’t take your health for granted.

Scorpio

Someone you have hurt in your past may show up and turtle your life. Your regrets will surface. Keep calm. Mental stress is foreseen but a good workout cycle will help you there. Work life is going to be fine.

Sagittarius

It is time you stop lying to yourself about this certain someone you have been harboring secret feelings for. Either do something about it or let go. Career may see a few hiccups but nothing serious. Quit having junk food and do not indulge in supplements without consulting a doctor.

Capricorn

Life may get a bit more hectic than before and this can lead to negligence towards your partner on your end. Career will be roaring a bit too much. It may get overwhelming so keep tabs on your health. Take a break if need be.

Aquarius

You may start getting the vibe that you need to switch jobs. Analyse well before making any move. Love life will be active if you want it to be, the ball will be in your court. Health will be fine as long as you eat on time.

Pisces

You may be required to snap out of your dream world and accept your life around you. If you don’t, you may lose some people, including the love of your spouse. Career may be getting a bit monotonous but think about switching only towards the end of the year. Health will be fine if you work out. You may lose weight the healthy way.

