Sunday Zodiac: How will the post-Holi period be for each sign?

After Holi festivities arrives the spring season that we all look forward to. It is an important time for new beginnings. We spoke with astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji who predicted how the upcoming season will be for people based on their zodiac signs.

Aries

You may want to go out, meet people and have a good time. Socialising may become the next thing for you.

Taurus

You will be spending a lot of time with your family and be appreciative of the people in your life.

Gemini

You may miss your family’s presence while doing some important things. The low level of interest in your life at a certain stage will not be so surprising for you either.

Cancer

You will be making plans with friends and family especially post Holi. There may be a few health concerns here and there, but nothing serious this spring.

Leo

Your private life may see a few ups and downs which is why you ought to spend time with family. They may have some expectations from you so keep tabs.

Are you planning to travel somewhere this season? (Photo: Pixabay)

Virgo

Do not lose your cool this spring, no matter how trying the period might be. Your words may hurt even if you did not mean to do so.

Libra

You will appreciate the conversations and debates with your family as you will get to know the different sides of some individuals. Make use of that positivity.

Scorpio

You will be in the mood to travel a little and make hay while the sun shines.

Sagittarius

Do not get into unnecessary fights because those can bring permanent cracks in your relationships. Be patient and you will be fine.

Capricorn

Your family and professional life will be sound but do not take unnecessary stress because that may not go well for your health.

Aquarius

Meet with old friends, and make up with people you fought years back. Those amends may come in useful for you this spring.

Pisces

Get your act together and stop procrastinating. This spring could be exciting for you as long as you work the bubbly side of yourself and make use of your talents.

