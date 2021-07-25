Sunday Zodiac: Signs that should go on a date today

Sunday is here and with it, we can’t wait to go out with our special someone. After all, spending the much-needed quality time can rejuvenate one as well as strengthen the relationship too! Don’t you agree? Here’s a quick guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor on which zodiac signs should plan a date without fail this Sunday. Read on!

Capricorn

This Sunday will favour the Capricorns if you wish to go on a date with your significant other. Be sure that you plan the day to make it special and memorable. This would involve some special efforts.

Aquarius

People with Aquarius zodiac sign should be ready to loosen up their wallets and spend a good amount of money when taking their better half on a date. You will have to make the day really exclusive and grand. If you are willing to expend some extra cash, then your date will surely be memorable. Any attempts to cut corners to save money could turn things upside down.

Gemini

You need to plan a day out this Sunday to show your significant other your generous nature and some of your laurels. Topics related to work, finances and helping your partner professionally could be approached this Sunday. Doing so will help create a good impression and put you in the good books of your partner.

Virgo

This Sunday could show you some great opportunities to help your career grow. If you are planning to go out on a date, then the day could favour you well. So, start planning a day out to keep some work opportunities coming your way. Your partner may be able to bring you some much-needed help.

Scorpions

If making your relationship better and stronger is what you aim for, then you need to take your partner out to spend some quality time with them. This will help your bond grow stronger.

