Sunday Zodiac: Some negative traits each sign needs to work on

All of us have something negative in us and these issues can be a major hindrance in our lives. So, if you want to identify and work on them, scroll down to read what renowned Bengaluru-based astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has listed out exclusively for each zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries must work on their arrogance. They need to be less self-centered and try not to overlook other people’s hard work.

Taurus

Taurus can be extremely stubborn and they do not understand flexibility. The biggest negative trait in their case is that they do not ever admit to their mistakes.

Gemini

They tend to manipulate the truth to their advantage at times but this can lead to major issues as well. The spinning reality issue can tend to create chaos and drama.

Cancer

Their temperamental issues can often be a major obstacle. They can be very spiteful if something goes off the track for them. They can hold a grudge which will never work in their favour.

Leo

Leo’s ego and selfish attitude is something they need to work on. The world does not revolve around them and this is something they need to accept. They tend to look down upon people a lot many times.

Virgo

Virgos can get way to controlling and they work too hard and ruin their own health. They become so negative that it ruins everything for them and that is precisely what they need to work on.

Libra

They need to face conflicts and solve disagreements instead of running away from them. Manipulating the truth is not the answer to everything.

Scorpio

They are very passionate about everything but they have a major issue in trusting people. They also tend to break the trust of other people which is something that they need to take care of.

Sagittarius

They can be very blunt and too straightforward. Which can hurt people. This is something they truly need to work on.

Capricorn

Capricorns tend to neglect people who love them a lot. They must work on their hunger for power and not lose themselves in it.

Aquarius

Aquarians need to socialise more and not be too self-absorbed. They can be very cold and brutal sometimes.

Pisces

Pisces tend to go overboard in pampering people and they soak in the emotional issues of the other like a sponge. The issue here is that initially it comes naturally to them but later, they start despising the same person.

