Sunday Zodiac: What each sign should keep in mind in matters of marriage

Marriage is not an easy decision to make. While getting married is one part of the equation, it is even more important to make the relationship work with patience, maturity, and understanding. Since that gives jitters to a lot of people, here’s a quick guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader, and guidance counsellor on what each zodiac sign should consider in matters of marriage and relationships.

Capricorn

Capricorn should always remember they need to discover a lot more about their partner because their partner could project an image that does not reflect reality. Capricorns take others lightly thinking that they are too clever for the other person. But, the reality dictates otherwise.

Aquarius

They should always listen to what their inner voice says before taking any action related to marriage. Aquarius is very impatient when it comes to analysing or understanding situations or people. This impatience can lead them to make some wrong decisions. Be patient, observe carefully, and then act accordingly. This should be their mantra.

Pisces

One thing Pisces should keep in mind when it comes to marriage is that they should not treat themselves as an outsider. They should get to know their partner and everything that is happening in their life. Most of the times Pisces live with a misconception that they have no right or access to their partner’s privacy.

Aries

One thing Aries need to remember is that they should not exhaust themselves and not to freak out when it comes to taking care of marital responsibilities. Aries takes everything as a task and burden themselves by overthinking.

Taurus

Taurus, you should not settle for someone who is not compatible with you because it can bring you immense sorrow. You should marry someone who liked to celebrate each moment of life and explore new places.

Gemini

They should always participate in decision-making or share their experiences with their partner. Gemini experience many hurdles throughout their life and their participation would help their partner to deal with such situations whenever a similar situation crops up sometime in the future.

Cancer

There is nothing in particular which Cancerians should caution when it comes to anything related to their marriage. This is because if they keep too much in their mind it can lead to a lot of fighting and/or argument with their partner which can ruin their marital life.

Leo

Leo, you should always remember that no matter what happens you have to deal with everything in your life all by yourself. You should not rely on your partner all the time as your partner might not give you the support you want in certain matters.

Virgo

One thing that a Virgo needs to keep in mind when it comes to marriage, is that they have to stop postponing their marriage. But, when they do get married they continue to run from their marital responsibilities by continuously making excuses. They need to take their marital responsibilities seriously and not keep themselves busy with things that are not necessary.

Libra

One thing which Libra needs to keep in mind is that they need to continue exploring the world and not blindly follow their partner. They always walk on their partner’s steps. They should also live a life of their own.

Scorpio

Scorpio should always remember that they need to give their partner a little space and not cage them. Scorpio have an insecure and possessive nature which leads them to do things that can ruin the relationship.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius should focus on guiding their partner whenever they feel their partner needs their support. A supportive behaviour will help their partner to move in the right direction.

