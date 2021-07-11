Sunday Zodiac: Is your sign in luck today?

Know which zodiac signs are likely to get lucky on this Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)

There are not only specific years or months which bring you luck, but specific days, too, which can turn things around in your favour. There are a few zodiac sings which are likely to get lucky this Sunday. Here’s our guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

This Sunday could bring an abundance of luck in the life of Capricorns. You could see chances of financial gain presenting before you. It can be an increase in your earnings or getting an amount which was due to you. Or, you could see gains from your financial investments.

Aries

Aries, if you are planning to establish some sources of income then you can expect a positive outcome from your plans this Sunday. But, you must make sure your decisions are your own and not influenced by anyone.

Gemini

They will attract what they deserve or what was planned for them. Their destiny will get them to reach for things they are supposed to have in their life.

Leo

This Sunday will see luck having a soft spot for Leos as they would finally be able to end the bad chapters of their life and move ahead towards the next one filled with vigour and confidence. The new phase would be bright and would also show a clear path to Leos.

Virgo

You could find people coming to you to give you some financial advice for your future gains. You need to listen carefully to what they say. You need to analyse everything and then decide the next step which you should take. It will prove to be highly beneficial for you in the long run.

Scorpio

You would yourself realise that you have all the power in your hands. It could be about making some decision about finances, taking an action against an impending issue. Things will be in your favour.

Sagittarius

At an individual level, you would be taking an action which would solve any problem and clear your path. Or, that action would also get the incomplete work done.

