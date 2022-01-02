Sunday Zodiac: Here’s what the signs have to do to find luck in love and marriage in 2022

In 2022, you’ll need to discover a soulmate who can emotionally satisfy you. A clear understanding of what you want is needed for good relationships. Knowing your partner’s zodiac sign will help you understand them better, says Pankaj Khanna, chairman, Khanna Gems.

Aries

You will be very active in your relationship in 2022. Your love life will bloom with a lot of passion, trust and intimacy. If you have been with your partner long enough, this year might be the perfect time to get hitched.

Taurus

You’ll be in a very stable relationship in 2022. Although you should focus on the needs for your partner and look at yourselves as a ‘we’ in the relationship. Trust and compassion is the key to your relationship.

Gemini

You’ll be satisﬁed in your relationship in 2022. You’ll need to be honest with each other and communicate openly if you want your relationship to last. Keep things exciting between each other and you can hope to take your relationship to the next level.

Cancer

You’ll be very committed to your relationship in 2022. With your partner, you’ll want to spend every waking moment together. Spending quality time with your partner will strengthen your bond and improve your love life.

Leo

You’ll be very happy in your relationship in 2022. In the end, you’ll feel like you’ve ﬁnally found your identity and are happy. The individual who is the complete opposite of you will captivate your attention and teach you a lot about yourself.

Virgo

You’ll have a joyful time in 2022. Single people will be able to ﬁnd a new romantic relationship which will bring comfort and stability. Couples can plan for a wedding at the end of this year.

Libra

You’ll surely get married in 2022 if you have been in a relationship for a long time. This year will strengthen your bond and take your relationship to new levels.

Scorpio

You’ll be very content in your relationship in 2022. You will be having an amazing year with your partner in terms of adventure, intimacy and bonding. Singles might not be able to ﬁnd a new partner but this will be a time for you to introspect and be independent.

Sagittarius

You’ll be very happy in 2022. However, you’ll still have a lot of love to give. You’ll be very friendly and will easily make new friends. You’ll be very open to new experiences and will be very adventurous even if you’re single. Couples who have been together for a long time can plan to get married this year.

Capricorn

You’ll be very happy in your relationship in 2022. You’ll feel like you can ﬁnally be yourself and will be very content. However, you may also become lazy and not want to do anything. You’ll need to ﬁnd ways to keep things exciting and pay attention to your partner’s needs.

Aquarius

You’ll be very adventurous in 2022. You will likely be spending a lot of time with your partner. Plan a trip and make things exciting. This will take your bond to a different level of satisfaction and trust. Singles will encounter someone new coming into their life in an exciting way.

Pisces

You’ll be very intimate in your relationship in 2022. Couples will have a great time bonding this whole year and will reach new levels of physical and mental understanding and intimacy. Clear communication and trust will be the backbone of your relationship.

Each and every relationship is unique. Honesty, trust, intimacy, and true affection for one another are the building blocks of a long-lasting, happy, and successful relationship, mentions Khanna.

