Sunday Zodiac: How will this Valentine’s Day turn out to be for each sign?

The countdown to February 14 has begun. Valentine’s Day is all about love. Singles are gearing up to propose to their love, while couples are focussed on strengthening their bond. But what is truly in store for you per your astrological sign? To delve into it, celebrity astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji shed some light on how the love life of each zodiac sign will shape this Valentine’s Day.

Aries

It is a very special time for Aries because the sun is strong in their horoscope. They may take their relationship seriously and need to take the next step, think of getting married. Their Valentine’s Day and week shall be very special. They may go on an adventurous trip or someplace pleasant.

Taurus

This zodiac sign will have a long-distance relationship. This Valentine’s Day will be special for them. Taureans, who love luxury, will indulge in getting a special gift for their partner, and the two will try to spend hours talking to each other.

Gemini

It will be all about romance for this zodiac sign. A special dinner date is foreseen. Some may even opt for partying and be high on happiness. In case they do not go out, they may throw a party. They will have a lovely time with their partner.

Cancer

This Valentine’s day, Cancerians will up their communication skills to get better at the dating game. Most singles want to get into a relationship and have that camaraderie during this time of the month. They might even end up proposing to 2-3 people out of sincere desperation to be with someone.

Leo

This sign may choose to stay single. All those in a relationship will not pay heed to this time of love because for them, love should be celebrated every day. Valentine’s Week or Day will be like any other for them, so do not expect them to be excited about February 14.

Virgo

This zodiac sign will share a good relationship with their partners but they may choose to stay at home. This day will not be anything special and gifting is just not a part of their agenda. They would much rather share some beautiful moments and spend quality time. They can be foreseen to show no such excitement even if the other gifts them something. They will try to make the day romantic by doing some things together like cooking and sharing a few laughs.

Libra

Librans will most probably plan a summer holiday, not just for February 14 but longer, and spend time there. Their whole idea would be to be able to cool off, enjoy some quiet time with their partner and strengthen their bond.

Scorpio

Scorpios, who have a partner, will probably not be so excited for this time of the year when love is in the air. Those who are single are desperate to be with someone so they may try to hit on many people. This year is not so favourable for them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are all about meeting different people. Though they are in a relationship, they might look for someone else, try things. They are very emotional and not-so practical. A word of caution: they should be careful while choosing their partner and not let just their heart take that decision.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign is productive and active. But when it comes to this month, week or day of love, they will not find it so special. They will instead make plans and try to hang out with friends or even stay back depending on their mood.

Aquarius

Aquarians will not keep any secrets this Valentine’s Day. They will be honest and enjoy a great love life. They would also like to travel.

Pisces

Hanging out with a Pisces may be enjoyable but they will always keep this narrow limit for love. They have limitations for everything. They have these extra open possibilities. They might not be so easy-going, because they might be focused more on their professional lives as compared to their personal lives. There may come moments when they could feel very sad from within. The month of love may not be very favourable for them.

