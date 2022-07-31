scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday Zodiac: Find out which signs are good liars

Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji lists the top five zodiac signs which are quite good at lying to your face

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 11:25:17 am
Zodiac signCheck which zodiac has a lying trait. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Although we all use the support of lies to escape from situations that do not interest us, zodiac signs play a vital role in enhancing this trait. Certain sun signs lie so effortlessly that it’s almost mistaken for the truth.

As such, renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji gives an insight into five zodiac signs who’ve come to be known for this quality.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Gemini

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...

Lying comes very naturally to Geminis. They’d lie without any apprehension to get out of certain tasks. But what makes them unique is the creativity they use to do so. However, their lie can also be caught very easily.

Scorpio

It’s a no-brainer that Scorpios lie a lot to avoid something that holds no value to them. Their manipulative and deceitful quality is well known. And they’ve mastered it to the extent that you’d barely be able to tell whether or not it’s a lie brewing right in front of you.

ALSO READ |Sunday Zodiac: These signs are likely to be shopaholics

Pisces

Pisces is an amalgamation of sensitivity and creativity with a touch of evil. They don’t fret about revealing their devil side to achieve what they desire. Their intuitive quality provides a ground to say exactly what needs to be said keeping in mind who is who and how they’ll take it.

Libra

Librans and their charm go hand-in-hand. But be wary of this zodiac sign charming their way to manipulate you, making them great liars. Their lies stem from reasons such as wanting to make a good first impression or to get what they desire. But the catch here is their indecisiveness leads to forgetfulness, ultimately resulting in them being unable to recall their lie.

ALSO READ |Sunday Zodiac: How will the second part of the year pan out for each sign?

Aquarius

An Aquarius’ lie is pretty harmless and doesn’t really cause much damage. But of course, exceptions are always there. Their habit of lying comes from prioritising their peace and ensuring they don’t hurt people who mean something to them. However, their lies can often backfire when the truth unveils.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

2

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

3

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

4

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

5

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune
DHFL scam

AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’
V-P Elections

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’

Premium
Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
From slit gowns to pantsuits: All the times Huma Qureshi painted the town red
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement