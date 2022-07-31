Sunday Zodiac: Find out which signs are good liars

Although we all use the support of lies to escape from situations that do not interest us, zodiac signs play a vital role in enhancing this trait. Certain sun signs lie so effortlessly that it’s almost mistaken for the truth.

As such, renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji gives an insight into five zodiac signs who’ve come to be known for this quality.

Gemini

Lying comes very naturally to Geminis. They’d lie without any apprehension to get out of certain tasks. But what makes them unique is the creativity they use to do so. However, their lie can also be caught very easily.

Scorpio

It’s a no-brainer that Scorpios lie a lot to avoid something that holds no value to them. Their manipulative and deceitful quality is well known. And they’ve mastered it to the extent that you’d barely be able to tell whether or not it’s a lie brewing right in front of you.

Pisces

Pisces is an amalgamation of sensitivity and creativity with a touch of evil. They don’t fret about revealing their devil side to achieve what they desire. Their intuitive quality provides a ground to say exactly what needs to be said keeping in mind who is who and how they’ll take it.

Libra

Librans and their charm go hand-in-hand. But be wary of this zodiac sign charming their way to manipulate you, making them great liars. Their lies stem from reasons such as wanting to make a good first impression or to get what they desire. But the catch here is their indecisiveness leads to forgetfulness, ultimately resulting in them being unable to recall their lie.

Aquarius

An Aquarius’ lie is pretty harmless and doesn’t really cause much damage. But of course, exceptions are always there. Their habit of lying comes from prioritising their peace and ensuring they don’t hurt people who mean something to them. However, their lies can often backfire when the truth unveils.

