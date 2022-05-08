Sunday Zodiac: Which signs are born artistes?

There are some people who have creativity running in them. Some develop themselves over time, but let’s face it, creativity is an inborn talent and you can only hone these skills.

There are some zodiac signs who are blessed with it. So scroll down to know if your friend or partner is one of them, as mentioned by celebrated astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Pisces

If you know a Pisces, then you know how talented they are! It is no secret that they are creative souls. They are gifted artistes and can create magic with their talent. Be it music, dance or art or cooking etc., they are good! They channel their introspective skills and intuition and do a beautiful job.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign is known to have given us many artistes. They have that eye to see beauty in everything. For them, art is in everything. They are also good in music.

ALSO READ | Sunday Zodiac: Some negative traits each sign needs to work on

Leo

This zodiac sign is usually a born artiste. When they are on the stage, they capture the limelight. They can draw a huge audience and own the stage as if they were born for it. Their charm wins everyone.

Taurus

Not artistes, but Taurus has a knack for recognising aesthetics. They appreciate good art and you can probably hire a Taurus to work on your home or office decor. They are competitive, so they will make everything around them look good. Their eye for detail cannot be missed. So, if you are going shopping, tag a Taurus along.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!