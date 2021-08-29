Sunday Zodiac: You can approach these signs for guidance

There are days when we all need help and guidance to choose the way ahead. Sometimes, that guidance can come from your friend, while at other times, it can come from your family. Jeevika Sharma, a tarot card reader and guidance counsellor suggests that these signs can guide you better this Sunday. Find out.

Aquarius

When seeking guidance, Aquarius can be approached and depended upon. They are good with love relationships and business-related matters. The guidance from Aquarius on these subjects can prove to be helpful.

Aries

Aries can ably guide you through the problems you may be facing. And, their guidance will benefit your relationships and help your bank balance grow. They have the ability to teach you how to make money. You can comfortably achieve financial stability.

Leo

You can rely on the people born under the Leo zodiac because they can get you in contact with the right people who would guide you well. Or, they will spread the word out so it reaches the right ears and you receive the guidance you need. It will be beneficial and work for you.

Scorpio

Scorpions can provide you the needed support based on the situation that you are facing at a certain point of time. Be it related to matter of work or any other, they will show you the best possible road to take which will bring you fruits only if you follow it properly.

Which zodiac sign makes for a good guide? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Which zodiac sign makes for a good guide? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sagittarius

You can approach a person with the Sagittarius zodiac if ever you need guidance based on real-life experiences. They have the capability to provide the best guidance though they themselves might not be following it. But, you need not worry and can follow the recommendations.

