scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Must Read

Sunday Zodiac: Signs that need to focus on being fit 

Does your sign love working out? Find out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 12, 2021 9:10:06 am
zodiac signHow does your zodiac sign feel about fitness? (Source: Pixabay)

We all have weaknesses that we need to work on. One of the major issues is fitness, and how regular we are at it. While being fit comes naturally to some, others need a lot of push to get started. This Sunday, here are the signs that need to focus on their fitness, as explained by Jeevika Sharma, a tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

Capricorns need to maintain a balance in their life, which would help them focus on being fit physically and mentally. They will be able to maintain stability once they start working on it.

Aquarius

Aquarius usually spend a huge amount of money in order to stay fit. They will try all possible ways to maintain their fitness. But, if there is any way which seems to be working for them, then they should stick to it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
yoga Are you game for fitness? (Source: Canva)

Pisces

Pisces are the ones who need a lot of encouragement or need to be influenced for them to be fit. Once they get influenced, Pisceans will work hard to be fit. To put it simply, they need to be pushed to be fit.

ALSO READ |How should you spend your Sunday? Here’s what your zodiac sign says

Leo

Leo is in a habit of taking great initiatives to keep themselves fit. Having a fit body fuels them with motivation to live a happy and fuller life.

ALSO READ |Sunday Zodiac: You can approach these signs for guidance

Virgo

Virgo tends to focus on being fit, but they won’t look for adulation from others. They keep working on being fit in secret without announcing it to the whole world.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ranjit lal, mother nature air force
Mother Nature’s Air Force

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 12: Latest News

Advertisement