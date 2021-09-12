Sunday Zodiac: Signs that need to focus on being fit 

We all have weaknesses that we need to work on. One of the major issues is fitness, and how regular we are at it. While being fit comes naturally to some, others need a lot of push to get started. This Sunday, here are the signs that need to focus on their fitness, as explained by Jeevika Sharma, a tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

Capricorns need to maintain a balance in their life, which would help them focus on being fit physically and mentally. They will be able to maintain stability once they start working on it.

Aquarius

Aquarius usually spend a huge amount of money in order to stay fit. They will try all possible ways to maintain their fitness. But, if there is any way which seems to be working for them, then they should stick to it.

Are you game for fitness? (Source: Canva) Are you game for fitness? (Source: Canva)

Pisces

Pisces are the ones who need a lot of encouragement or need to be influenced for them to be fit. Once they get influenced, Pisceans will work hard to be fit. To put it simply, they need to be pushed to be fit.

Leo

Leo is in a habit of taking great initiatives to keep themselves fit. Having a fit body fuels them with motivation to live a happy and fuller life.

ALSO READ | Sunday Zodiac: You can approach these signs for guidance

Virgo

Virgo tends to focus on being fit, but they won’t look for adulation from others. They keep working on being fit in secret without announcing it to the whole world.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!