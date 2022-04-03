Sunday Zodiac: Signs that need to control their anger

One of the foremost habits that many struggle with is anger. While some may find ways to tackle it, others tend to struggle. Do zodiac signs play a role? Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor believes so. According to her, if they truly want to work on managing anger issues, it can happen with mindful efforts. Here, she lists the signs that need to work on their anger at the earliest.

Aries

Aries have an aggressive temperament and often get riled up when things do not turn to their dictate or when people refuse to follow them, or point out their mistakes. They hardly care if the means is right or wrong. It also results in people distancing themselves. They at times are illogical. To control their anger they should question themselves- are they doing the right thing? Will it be good for them? Are they being logical? Also, they should sit quietly and closely observe everything without any advice from anyone.

Taurus

Taurus employs anger as a tool to put a show of their power to the people around them. It is their way to dominate people. Taurus need to control their anger because they become harmful to themselves and the others which only aids everything to reach a point of ruin. They can control any escalating argument by just ignoring the person they are angry with and also analyse their own actions properly. Self-control is something which they need to practise.

A healthy relationship needs one to work on their anger (Source: Representative/Pexels) A healthy relationship needs one to work on their anger (Source: Representative/Pexels)

Leo

Leo are prone to irritation which is the root cause of their anger all the time. Their anger directly impacts their physical and mental health. To control it, Leo should try meditating, listen to music or watch shows they are interested in. This will make the situation a less stressful and there wont be any major impact on their health.

Virgo

Virgo have a twisted thought process which often makes them irritated. They overthink or vent out about the times things were misinterpreted. This makes them look weird or illogical to the world. They need to analyse things clearly and stop overthinking. They can control anger by keeping themselves busy with some work or they can opt to sleep when anger hits them.

