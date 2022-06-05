Sunday Zodiac: Astrological signs that are born leaders

There are some people who like to follow, and then there are those who love to lead. Some zodiac signs have an in-born talent to lead. Here are five such zodiac signs, as listed by celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries

This zodiac sign is a born leader. They are determined, logical and like to help others achieve their best. They tend to make the best bosses as they keep emotions out of the equation.

Virgo

This zodiac sign is among the best leaders. They are humanitarians who lead with purpose. They don’t just want to order around, but keep the development of the company in mind.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign makes a great boss. They are, however, the last one to micro-manage. They are good at and take interest in self-exploration and creativity. They lay importance on finding independence.

Libra

Librans make good bosses as well. They are fair, clear-minded, and they look at things morally. They love people and they do not like conflicts. They thrive as leaders and are mostly good at it.

Taurus

This zodiac sign is well-appreciated as a boss. They are particular about many things. The downside is that they are very stubborn and micro-manage everything. If you are an asset, Taurus will make sure you know it and they will reward you.

