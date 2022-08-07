Sunday Zodiac: Signs that turn out to be BFFs based on compatibility

The word ‘friendship’ is evocative of a million emotions. No wonder, there’s an entire day dedicated to celebrating the bond you share with your pals. Friendship Day, celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August, is a special occasion that marks the precious togetherness between people.

While some ties depend on fate and timeliness, others just develop effortlessly. As such, here’s a guide from tarot card reader and guidance counsellor, Jeevika Sharma, who throws light on zodiac signs that make for best friends forever or BFFs.

Capricorn

Capricorns are picky while selecting friends. In friendships, this sign seeks respect and time in return.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Capricorn: Virgo, Gemini, and Sagittarius.

Aquarius

Aquarius are self-centered. They usually maintain the friendship because of selfish interests but they will never cheat or betray the people they’ve befriended.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Aquarius: Scorpio and Leo — their manipulative and dominating nature balances out the friendship with an Aquarius’ traits.

Pisces

Apart from having a dual mind, Pisces are kind and helpful. They turn out to be BFFs with signs who they have a strong emotional connection with.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Pisces: Cancer, Pisces, and Sagittarius.

Aries

Aries are high headed and very practical in nature.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Aries: Taurus and Aries — as they are similar in nature.

Taurus

Taurus are super independent and bossy in nature, but they seem to mellow down with their friends around.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Taurus: They have a unique quality to befriend all the zodiac signs, except Virgo.

Gemini

Gemini can become great BFF material only if their friends keep taking multiple initiatives to stay in contact. Geminis do make the first attempt themselves, but it is seldom that it happens. They’re slightly controlling with the tendency to provide help in the hope they’ll gain a follower in return.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Gemini: Leo and Libra — these two signs may not religiously follow a Gemini but know how to handle one.

Cancer

Cancerians are smart and emotional. They are good at playing with the minds of the people and can easily trick them. A shell from the outside but softie from the inside, they turn out to be BFFs with those who respect and understand them.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Cancerians: Pisces, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Scorpio.

Leo

Leos are independent and respect those who show respect in return.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Leos: Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and Taurus.

Virgo

Virgo are friendly, caring, but not so great when it comes to being a critic. They tend to be BFFs with those who understand them and may turn out to be helpful in the future.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Virgo: Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Virgo.

Libra

If you’re looking for great listening skills in a friendship, Librans are your go-to people. The possess the quality to help those who are in need.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Libra: Aquarius, Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio.

Scorpio

Scorpios are helpful and trustworthy. They are BFFs to those who praise them or contribute in building up their social image.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Scorpio: Libra, Aquarius, and Capricorn.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are outgoing and friendly in nature. They don’t gel up well with people who are outgoing, but those who possess a similar mindset as them.

Zodiac signs that turn out to be BFFs with Sagittarius: Pisces, Capricorn, Cancer, and Libra

