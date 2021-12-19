Sunday Zodiac: What will 2022 bring for each sign?

When we said goodbye to 2020, we expected 2021 to usher in new hope. The euphoria was short-lived as soon after, the pandemic wreaked havoc across the country. With vaccination now gaining pace and authorities acting swiftly against the new variant, we keep our fingers crossed as we gear up to welcome 2022. Since zodiac signs are believed to have a massive impact on our lives, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji tells us what to expect in 2022.

Aries

Aries mostly remains undeterred by roadblocks in life. Things are expected to be slightly different this time, as Aries will face a lot of challenges. The period from January till the mid of 2022 is expected to be a lot more challenging. There might be obstacles in both their personal as well as professional lives. The brighter side is that the issues would start getting resolved later in the year, but there would be some Aries natives who might continue to face health or personal life problems. Everything is expected to be going well on the work front.

Taurus

Extravagance and containment are the two qualities that keep the Taurus natives moving ahead in life. This year though, these people would not hesitate in working hard toward the betterment of their career. They would remain very career-oriented and would do fantastic in their professional life. The luck is on their side and especially after the period of April 2022, the planetary movements would be very good for the Taurus natives. They stand to prosper in their life during the year.

Gemini

The intellectually-curious Gemini natives, who are also quite playful in nature, would have to let fun take the backseat for a while. The first quarter of 2022 would bring financial and mental challenges in their life. They will make efforts to get hold of the situation and they will try to do different things. Nothing will tend to satisfy them. Whatever the challenges, they would remain positive. They should not rely on the luck factor.

Cancer

Cancers effortlessly pick up the energies in a room. They might find it tough to keep the same momentum intact, for there may be many problems ahead. They will always feel negativity and lack of confidence. They should remember nothing in life is permanent. Cancers need to bring about instrumental changes in lifestyle and keep learning from their mistakes.

Leo

Lots of changes can be expected by the Leo natives in the year ahead. They would get some unexpected happiness from some or the other corner. For example, the natives who have been waiting for long to tie the knot might get suitable marriage offer. Some of the lucky ones would also be blessed with babies. Those not getting success earlier would get the desired success in 2022.

Virgo

Confident, thoughtful and sensitive – these three words sum up what a Virgo is. In 2022, everything is good for Virgo people, be it health, wealth, education or job. Except personal life, everything will be hunky-dory for them. People who want to go and study abroad, would get the results of their efforts.

Libra

The usually extroverted lot of the zodiacs, Librans might experience depression, stress, and overthinking. Family issues would dominate their mind. Even in the work space, things won’t work out according to them. They are not to lose hope as holding tight to their principles would help them sail through the tough phase.

Scorpio

The Scorpios tend to be extremely emotional and deep as a person. They do not like to take things lightly in life and the year 2022 would also not be very easy on them. It will be a year of ups and downs. They would get into some trouble while helping someone else. Till April, they need to be very careful, but post that period they can heave a sigh of relief.

Sagittarius

Intellectual and spiritual pursuits are believed to be the driving forces for Sagittarians. The year that is coming would be very good for them. Financial, health and wealth-related issues would be on a very positive side throughout the year. In 2022, these people would work very hard and there are a lot of chances of many unexpected things changing their life for good.

Capricorn

Capricorns are not just practical in approach, but are also very ambitious. Even in the next year, the Capricorn natives would be very enthusiastic and energetic. They would have a very positive spirit and they might do a lot of new things. Career, finance, education, job, health, love life – all of it would be very good. There are also chances of doing extraordinary things.

Aquarius

Aquarians are like air, thereby suggesting lack of distinct form or appearance. At the same time, they are future-oriented and self-reliant. Both personal as well as professional life is expected to go very well for the Aquarians. They need to be only careful about their health.

Pisces

Pisces personality traits make them both emotionally sensitive and emotionally aware. They have been through trying times in the recent past, but the road ahead seems to be quite bright for them. Many of these natives would start getting new offers and promotions at work. The relationship with people around would also be great.

