Sunday Zodiac: What should each sign do to stay healthy this winter

Winter brings with it many of the seasonal illnesses. If you are someone who is concerned about the winter weather, it is time to take all measures to stay healthy while sipping on your favourite cuppa. And while you are at it, here’s a special reading this winter season from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

Capricorns need to make sure they keep themselves in a positive mental state. They should not be bothered by anything which frets their mood to stay healthy and happy during the winter season. Dullness in winter could cause some fluctuations in their mood which can affect their mental health.

Aquarius

Aries, you need to bring all the issues of the past to an end and start afresh during the winter season if you wish to live a happy and healthy life. You need to learn to accept things for what they are and even accept your own mistakes. This way, you will be able to deal with whatever may come your way.

What’s in store? (Source: Pixabay) What’s in store? (Source: Pixabay)

Pisces

During winter, you should invest your time and resources to improve your health. And, you need to have it clear in your mind that you have to wait patiently to see the results. Improvements won’t be visible overnight.

Aries

You should be careful about your health and take all necessary actions whenever needed. If you have decided to go for some treatment, then you need to make sure you consult someone who can provide you with the best possible guidance or assistance.

Taurus

You need to bring a change to your everyday routine if you wish to stay healthy during winter. You could add a little workout in your day or, you could go for a walk which would only help your body and mind.

Gemini

Gemini needs to remind themselves that they keep themselves active and not be lazy during the winter time. You could occupy yourself with any work which requires physical labour to stay healthy.

Cancer

Cancerians should strive to maintain a healthy balance between their mental and physical health to be able to live a healthy life during winter. You need to divide all your work so that you don’t get stressed out and fall prey to any illness.

Leo

During this winter season, Leo, going out and celebrating your achievements will bring you joy and will even lead to a positive vibe. Keeping yourself in cheerful spirits will elevate any sort of mental duress as well.

Virgo

During this winter season, you should make all the efforts to maintain a healthy diet and not run away from it. You need to add some form of exercise to your daily routine if you wish to live and maintain a healthy life. Omitting to look after your health would lead to some problems in future.

Here’s how to keep fit this winter (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how to keep fit this winter (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Libra

During the winter season, if you have created some plans to do something then you need to make sure that you carry on without depending on others. If you come to rely on others, then they would have to face disappointment. This would disturb your mental peace.

Scorpio

Scorpio needs to invest a lot of time and effort if they wish to maintain a healthy lifestyle during this winter season. Things won’t turn out to be an easy task for them but, they need also make sure that they do not back out.

Sagittarius

This winter season, you could benefit a lot if you choose to do some travelling and explore different places. This would help you stay in a lively and happy state of mind. This would lead to good mental and physical health.

