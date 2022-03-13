Sunday Zodiac: Find out what’s in store for each sign this week

Looking forward to the week ahead with excitement? To add to your enthusiasm, here are this week’s predictions that shouldn’t be missed.

Celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares the weekly horoscope from March 14-20. Don’t feel disheartened if there is any kind of bad news, take it with a pinch of salt and be brave, he says.

Aries

It seems to be an auspicious time for you financially but keep tabs on your accounts and investments. Your love life will go smoothly whether married or in a relationship. Don’t indulge in fast food because that may hamper your health in the coming days.

Taurus

Don’t do any impulse shopping and save. You may meet important people so dress crisp so that you are never caught off guard. A small argument with your spouse or partner is foreseen but don’t let it linger on.

Gemini

Keep calm and do not get into unnecessary fights or arguments. Make a proper plan before sitting down for work. Respect your partner’s boundaries to keep the peace between you; think before you act.

Cancer

Your colleague may get on to your nerves but this is where you must count to 100. Have some water and let it go. You may have enemies working against you but they are likely to fail. Take care of your health.

Leo

Your career, relationship, and finances all are aligned. However, take care of your health and don’t have food from outside.

Virgo

You may have to struggle a little at work but you shall be able to manage it all. Don’t be a spendthrift either and you are good.

Libra

Your diplomatic attitude will save you from a tough situation this week. However, you may get onto the wrong side of your colleague. Keep calm and work it out patiently even if it takes a month to patch things up. Health will be fine as long as you work out.

Scorpio

You may get some kind of good news from either personal or professional life. You may get some freelancing opportunities but weigh them smartly and then say yes. A minor cold is foreseen so take care, especially during Holi celebrations.

Sagittarius

Your financial position looks good but still maintain a diary of your daily spending. Love life may take a hit due to some nonsensical argument. Health will be fine but a little stress may give you sleepless nights.

Capricorn

You will work on good projects and will also get immense work satisfaction. Do not snap at anyone at home as that may lead to an argument that is least needed. Health seems fine in general.

Aquarius

Do not lose your temper on that colleague who has been trying to push your buttons. Keep calm and try to understand his/her perspective. Don’t have street food because that is likely to hamper your health. Love life is fine.

Pisces

You need to have control of your emotions because something is likely to upset you and ruin your week. Work diligently and work out.

