Sunday Zodiac: What’s in store for the signs this Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings, and is being celebrated today, August 22. Raksha Bandhan brings together siblings, especially brothers and sisters. On this occasion, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, and in return, the brother promises to protect her (raksha). Wondering how Rakhi 2021 will turn out for you and your sibling/s? Here’s a guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

This Raksha Bandhan will bring an end to all the problems which might be between you and your sibling/s. You will see an opportunity to start a fresh chapter with your sibling/s and the bond will grow stronger with time.

Aquarius

You could find that your partner will try their efforts to encourage or influence you, so you would take an initiative towards building a lovable bond with your sibling/s. If there is any sourness that exists between you and your sibling/s, it would be in your favour to listen to your partner and take the necessary step. If you take the action today, it will turn out to be fruitful.

Pisces

Your relationship with your sibling/s will largely be on monetary terms. In order to have a long and lasting relationship, you will have to spend money on them. It could be in the nature of buying them gifts or just cash.

Aries will develop a good bond with them only if you buy them some great gifts. (Source:Pixabay) Aries will develop a good bond with them only if you buy them some great gifts. (Source:Pixabay)

Aries

This Raksha Bandhan you will be able to settle any existing squabbles with your sibling/s and develop a good bond with them only if you buy them some great gifts. You could also take them out for a meal or make them feel special in any way they prefer. Your sibling/s will appreciate the efforts that you make.

Taurus

On this Raksha Bandhan, you will try to pass some guidance on to your sibling/s. You may try to control them and may want them to walk the path which you show them. Your sibling/s will listen to everything you have to say for their benefit, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that they would allow your control. Due to habit you could try as much as you want. Good luck!

Gemini

Your bond with your sibling/s won’t see any major shift from how it currently is. Your bond will remain the same as before and, it largely due to the fact that both you and your sibling/s will be busy managing their own lives. This may not allow enough time to do anything special.

Cancer

Around this Raksha Bandhan time, your sibling/s will put a feather in their hat by achieving something big in their professional life. You will find yourself being a part of the celebration of your sibling/s achievement this Raksha Bandhan.

Leo

You will be busy discussing about matters which will revolve largely around money and work with your sibling/s. The focus will be on how to increase the finances. You both can work on it and, fortunately, some financial gain will be coming your way.

Virgo

There won’t be anything in your life which could be called new this Raksha Bandhan. Your bond with your sibling/s will be same as it has always been. But, a word of caution you need to follow is that you need to make sure that you don’t do anything to take the bond in the wrong direction which would later be regretted.

Libra relationship with your sibling/s better but, only because of parental pressure. (source:Pixabay)

Libra

This Raksha Bandhan you might be putting in a little effort to make the relationship with your sibling/s better but, only because of parental pressure. Your efforts will work.

Scorpio

You will achieve greater milestones in your professional life and will make your sibling/s count all your achievements. You will celebrate all your recent achievements with your sibling/s on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sagittarius

Your will find that all your time is being devoted to managing finances with your sibling/s. You can create some new plans which would boost your career. All the efforts you make, in relation to your profession, will help you grow your bank balance.

